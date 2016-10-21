Emmy award-winning documentarian Ken Burns making film about Mayo Clinic

Lights, camera, action! Filming for a two hour documentary on Mayo Clinic is underway.

The documentary, executively produced by Emmy Award winner Ken Burns will shed light on Mayo Clinic's rich history and expertise in medicine.

Mayo Clinic public affairs told us not only was Ken Burns in town this week, but he and a film crew have actually been filming the documentary for over a year now.

And, what's more is there's still one more year of shooting left.

Mayo Public Affairs said the crew comes to shoot each month for about 7 to 10 days, and though Burns himself was here this last round of shooting, don't always expect to see him; sometimes the crew comes without him.

Produced by Burns, as well as Erik and Chris Ewers, the story is one of faith, science and hope.

According to the Better Angels Society, which is the foundation that funds a lot of Burns' projects, the two hour documentary about Mayo Clinic is comprehensive and will include the institution's rich history, traditions, and modern day practices...as well as patient life.

It will even cover all three Mayo campuses!

Funded by PBS and Ken Burns benefactors, NOT Mayo Clinic, this project is expected to be one of the best introductions of who Mayo is and what it does.

This documentary is expected to air on PBS in September of 2018.