Regional Figure Skating Championships take over Graham Arena

Graham Arena was packed Thursday with figure skaters from all over an eight state region for the Figure Skating Regional Championships.

All the fun will continue through Sunday with each skater vying for a spot to sectionals.

Hosted by the Rochester Figure Skating Club, this year marks the first time Rochester has ever hosted the Upper Great Lakes Regional Championships, which this year, has drawn in nearly 800 competitors, ages eight through high school.

It's a weekend full of carving up the ice, elegantly, of course.

Skaters will be competing individually, in a wide range of divisions based on gender and skill levels.

And though this is the first time the city has ever hosted this event, figure skating has deep roots in Rochester.

"Figure skating, especially in Rochester, has had a rich tradition. We are in our 78th year of skating in Rochester. A tremendous amount of skating history, a history of people going on to nationals from our club, and also into Disney on Ice. And we also have the national headquarters of the Professional Skaters Association here in Rochester. So, a rich history here," said Amanda Mikhail, the President of Rochester Figure Skating Club.

Those who win their division will continue on to sectionals, and from there, it's nationals!

Nationals will be held in Kansas City this year.

The regional championships will wrap up on Sunday, so good luck to all you competitors out there!