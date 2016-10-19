Weekend bowling tournament will knock down pins and raise funds to knock out one local woman's cancer

A local community is rallying around one of their own, recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

This weekend, they'll be taking to the lanes to knock down pins and raise funds for one very special woman.

37-year-old Anne Wyant was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and underwent a double mastectomy on September 26th.

To support her sister-in-law and also to help with medical costs, Angie Conlin organized a bowling tournament, Scotch Doubles style.

The aptly-titled "Bowling for Boobies" tournament is happening this Saturday, quite fittingly, during breast cancer awareness month.

$20 per person will allow you to compete and help Anne's cause.

A silent auction with nearly 100 baskets and raffle tickets for big items such as bean bag boards and a $500 certificate to Cambria are also on the lineup for the day.

Though Anne was shocked and scared upon learning her diagnosis, it's brought the family closer.

"I've seen a love that I've probably never seen before in my brother, to tell you the truth. Just the strength in his eyes and the way that he cares for her is just, it's breathtaking. You know, being a man, and showing your emotions, I think, is a big role in this right now and I know Anne appreciates everything he's done for her," said Conlin, of her brother Josh.

Angie said through her sister-in-law's experience, she's learned to truly value family and life.

The Bowling for Boobies tournament is this Saturday at Strikers Corner in Stewartville.

Bowling start times are at 2 and 4 p.m., and the silent auction will last until 7 p.m.

However, the fun will continue all night long at the bowling alley and the bar in the building, to help Anne and Josh with their medical bills.