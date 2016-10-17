Southwest Rochester development to get makeover and addition

The Scenic Oaks Lakeview development was started back in 1997, however to support the growth of Rochester, a few amendments are needed for the project.

Monday night, City Council approved plans to redesign street patterns, as well as public road connections, and to change the size of lots and styles of housing on just over 80 acres of land.

In addition, they approved the creation of a new development in 2017, which will be known as Scenic Oaks West, and will be directly west of the Scenic Oaks development.

Creators of the plan hope to make the area more pedestrian friendly, and limit vehicular traffic.

"This is going to add 200-something lots to the city of Rochester. But it's also going to be over a 10 to 15 year period. The Scenic Oaks development was started back in 1997 and was completed last year," said Mark Welch, a civil engineer working on the project.

So, that completed project will be getting a few tweaks, as well as a new development directly next to it.