Uber one step closer to coming to Rochester

The idea of bringing the ride-sharing service Uber to Rochester has been a topic for discussion for quite some time.

Monday afternoon, Rochester became one step closer to bringing the transportation service to the city.

It's been widely debated for over a year and at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting, the ball moved even further.

Rochester may soon be welcoming Uber into the city.

City Clerk Aaron Reeves said Uber's studies have shown the number one search for Uber comes from Rochester International Airport...from out-of-towners who likely think the transpiration service is offered here, so the push to bring it to town is greater than ever.

At Monday's meeting, Committee of the Whole members decided to use the Uber ordinance used in St. Paul, with tweaks and various components added or subtracted to cater to the needs of Rochester.

Once an ordinance is written up for the city, it will be presented at a public hearing for community input.

One concern, however, is that if Uber comes to town, what would that mean for current taxi services?

"It's just another option. I think other cities have shown that TNC's can exist along with other taxi cab companies, other limo companies, and other transportation agencies that are out there, so it's really just another option for people to have," said Reeves.

The date for the public hearing on the final write-up for the Uber ordinance will be decided upon at Monday evening's city council meeting, but the hope is to have it on November 7th.

If all goes through and passes, Uber could be another transportation option here in Rochester by the beginning of next year.