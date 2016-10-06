Minnesota Zoo visits children at Saint Marys Hospital, fulfills mission

It's an exciting day for some patients at Saint Marys Hospital this afternoon, as they welcome some very special visitors to cheer them up.

The third floor of the hospital was full of smiles, as the young patients on that floor got to visit with some furry friends!

With a mission to connect people with animals, the Minnesota Zoo is fulfilling just that.

Since there are some children bound to hospital beds and unable to visit the zoo, the zoo brought itself to the hospital.

The kids got to learn about animals and spend time with them!

On the lineup of animals: a chinchilla, a snake, some insects, a hedgehog, and an anteater.

"This is like the ultimate goal for our careers. It's just not to save animals to save wildlife, but whenever people are having a tough time in their life or a rough spot in their life, for the Minnesota Zoo to be there with animals, just to take the edge off for a day and help them get through a tough time," said Minnesota Zoo President and CEO John Frawley.

Frawley said the zoomobile works hard to visit those who are unable to make it to the zoo themselves, as the animals automatically bring about joy.

Frawley also said for anyone interested in heading up to Apple Valley to visit the zoo, there are a lot of fun events going on this fall.