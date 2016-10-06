Rustic Hinge Fall Gathering offers yard art and decorations for the fall season

Fall is in full swing, so harvest festivals are popping up all throughout the area.

This weekend, Zumbro Falls is having its annual antique sale to celebrate the spirit of the season.

If you've got a hankering for yard art and decorations, the Rustic Hinge Fall Gathering is just the spot for you.

Put on by the Rustic Hinge Antiques store, this annual sale doesn't fall short of living up to its name.

The spotlight is on rustic-style antique items to decorate your yard and welcome in the season.

There are signs, pumpkins, buckets, hay, anything you can imagine to get your yard ready and into harvest mode.

There are even "yard goats"!

Whether your visit to the event is planned or spontaneous doesn't matter, there's sure to be something for everyone.

"We're on a road trip, we went to Lake City and we saw this and we thought we'd stop and we've bought moms because they're only $5.99 a pot and they're beautiful," said Mary Kennedy, a Rochester resident who was with two of her friends.

Like those less than $6 beautiful mums, all items at this antique sale are reasonably priced, so there's no pocket-burning involved.

The event will continue through Sunday.

Here's the full schedule:

Thursday, October 6th: 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, October 7th: 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 9th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.