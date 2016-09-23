IMAA has annual fundraiser for refugees, immigrants in Rochester - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

IMAA has annual fundraiser for refugees, immigrants in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.

The Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association or IMAA had its annual fundraiser Friday night at the International Event Center in Rochester, and it's surely a night to remember.

Hosted by our sister station, KTTC's, very own Niala Charles, this special event is an evening full of good food and fellowship, performances of poetry and dance that showcase the difficulties refugees right here in our community face on a daily basis, and let's not forget the silent auction.

The event is rounded out with personal presentations from refugee survivors.

All of this went on while raising funds for this wonderful organization to continue its mission of interpreting and translating, employing, and providing health care access for refugees and immigrants working hard to start a new life here in Rochester.

