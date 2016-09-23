Senator Amy Klobuchar announces expansion of Rochester International Airport

With the coming of DMC, getting in and out of the city is crucial.

Some exciting news announced Friday at Rochester International Airport will help those people living out-of-state get to town with ease.

Friday afternoon, Senator Amy Klobuchar visited RST to make a special announcement: a major expansion of the airport.

"Rochester is an international city and people come from all over the world to the Mayo Clinic, IBM, you name it. And we want to make sure the airport is international," said Klobuchar.

This expansion is made possible by money from the City of Rochester, state money, and a federal grant for over $7-million.

Plans include: Adding a new terminal with a customs facility, extra restrooms, and a medical lounge; Modernizing the checkpoint by lengthening it to meet standards and prevent spillover; Upgrading safety systems with code-compliant controls and replacing finishes to enhance public spaces; and consolidating ticketing and bag screening to make space for the new customs facility.

“Homeland Security was going to basically de-classify the airport. We wouldn't have had a customs counter and that's why the combination of the work of the city of Rochester, a little state money, and then a lot of federal money made a big difference," added Klobuchar.

The hope is to have the project complete in about a year.

“The FAA recognized that this was a worthy project for a very worthy town,” said Klobuchar.