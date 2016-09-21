Lightening causes attic fire in Rochester home

A lightning strike caused an attic fire in a southeast Rochester home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a home on the 4500 block of Maple Street SE.

Smoke was coming out of the roof vents when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but had to pull down a bedroom ceiling to do so.

The fire was contained in the attic, but there was water damage to the main floor and basement.

Damage to the home is estimated at about $30,000. No one was hurt in the fire.

Though many think lightening can cause the most damage, that might not be the case.

"The fire went into the attic and the rear. Most of the fire, the damage, itself, was contained in the upper level. But from the fire department's best efforts to keep the house from going ablaze, they have to of course use a lot of water. So essentially, this is just as much of a water loss, remediation or mitigation project, than fire,” said Tim Hodson the Director of Operations for First General Services, which specializes in after-fire clean-up.

Hodson said he believes the entire house may have to be re-wired, and the family is currently staying in a hotel.