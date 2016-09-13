Freeborn County Sheriff responds to accusatory billboard

The Freeborn County Sheriff is speaking out after an accusatory electronic message was put on display for all to see.

The message can be seen in the photo on this story. Sheriff Kurt Freitag said in a statement Tuesday morning that a message displayed on a Freeborn County business was so public that he felt obligated to respond.

Freitag said a business owner was upset about a visit from a law enforcement agency that is separate from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office. The business owner called the sheriff when the agency arrived and demanded the sheriff intervene.

Freitag said he was unable to get involved because it was a separate agency.

In his statement, Freitag said,"Next time your business practices get you in hot water, don't ask "Where was Freitag?" It's your business, not mine. Ask yourself, "Where were you?"

Freitag said he believes the investigation against the individual behind the billboard is still underway and he cannot release any other details.

The full text of Freitag's response to the billboard can be read below: