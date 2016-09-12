125 LIVE caters to older adults, community for health and well-being

Pretty soon older adults and community members will have another option to maintain health and well-being.

The much-anticipated recreational and senior center project is finally coming to a close.

Back in 2012, Rochester's tax payers voted to use sales tax revenues to construct a joint Recreation/Senior Center facility and on Monday, City Council members learned a lot more about the soon-to-be-opening facility.

The new building, called 125 LIVE, is a state of the art, 60,000 square foot facility that doubles as a recreation center and senior center, designed to focus on the diverse needs of seniors.

Costing about $25 million, the new facility will have a warm water lap and exercise pool, a commercial grade "teaching kitchen", art studios, and more.

Let's not forget in this technology-driven world, wi-fi throughout the entire facility is also on the amenity list.

There are four different membership offerings to the facility: social, fitness, social and fitness, and community (for those ages 18 to 49).

And those who plan on being members couldn't be more excited.

A major aspect of 125 LIVE is to learn new skills, make friends, ignite new passions, and "age successfully”, especially when it comes to mobility and balance, and maintaining independence.

"I like the name! But, we needed to expand, we didn't have enough room. There was just a complete lack of parking,” said Bernie Nesler, a 125 LIVE Board Member, and also a future member of 125 LIVE.

Nesler told us what he's most excited about in the new facility, “The expanded programs. There's going to be much more for the folks to do. And space to do it. The other building was a great building. Had it many years, but it was not the kind of building that you can expand in. So, this is great."

The old senior center officially closes this Thursday, September 15th.

If you wish to purchase a membership to 125 LIVE, just head on over to the following website:

http://125livemn.org/