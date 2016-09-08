Town Hall meeting introduces Ward 2 to its candidates for City Council

It's no secret that it's a presidential election year, but we can't forget about those local elections.

The Historic Southwest Neighborhood Association—or HSNA—hosted a town hall-style meeting on Thursday night with current Rochester City Council Member Michael Wojcik and his challenger for the second ward seat, Scott Hoss.

The meeting gave residents of Ward 2, which is comprised of the neighborhoods of Kutzky Park, Folwell, and Historic Southwest, a glimpse into the stances of Wojcik and Hoss on various issues.

Ward 2 residents could either write down or voice their questions to ask to the candidates.

Topics up for discussion included parking, housing, drugs in the community, and transportation, among many others.

And, each candidate was given the opportunity to say why they believe they're the best candidate to represent Ward 2 on City Council.

Let's start with current Ward 2 Council Member, Michael Wojcik.

"I'm very much interested in issues such as local finance, urban design, and certainly a lot of participation of the neighborhoods. I try to be the voice that will speak to issues that other people won't speak to, in a very unconventional way. I've never been a polished politician. And I think all of you know that. But I am the person that can have the integrity to speak to issues that the community needs to hear about," said Wojcik.

Wojcik's challenger, Scott Hoss, expressed why he believes he is the best candidate for the role.

“We're gonna have large developments. We've seen that, Folwell is dealing with it right now and it's coming to Southwest, as well. I mean, these things are going to be coming. So I wanted to be a part of that. I didn't want to be on the sidelines and if I was gonna complain I was gonna say I threw my hat in the ring and I tried. And why Ward 2? I was born and raised in Ward 2,” said Hoss.

Wojcik grew up on the Iron Range, and he and his wife Lisa have lived in Rochester since 1999.

He has an undergraduate from University of North Dakota and a masters degree in electrical engineering from University of Minnesota.

Wojcik also earned an MBA in finance from the U of M Carlson School of Business in 2006.

He currently operates his own consulting business, and since 2007 is an Adjunct Professor at St. Mary's University.

Hoss is a Rochester native, as he previously stated, and is also a graduate of John Marshall High School.

He went to Gustavus Adolphus College and majored in both financial economics and political science.

He also got a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in 2004.

He's currently a commercial real estate agent and shareholder in Paramark Real Estate Services.

Per usual, this year's election for the Rochester City Council will be on the same day as all other elections across the country, including Presidential, which is November 8th.