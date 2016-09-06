RPS Board discusses 45 / 15 information sessions

The Rochester Public School district had plans of expanding its 45 / 15 schedule to more schools.

45 / 15 is a schedule in which students attend classes for 45 days, then go on a 15 day break.

Students also have a six week summer vacation and holiday breaks during this schedule.

But, a lack of data and no feedback put those plans on hold.

So Tuesday night, board members met to discuss ways they could help the community better understand the system.

As of now, Longfellow Elementary is the only school in the Rochester Public School District that runs on this schedule a 45 / 15 schedule.

There's currently an online survey about 45 / 15 that people can take, but it doesn't offer much information as to benefits and downfalls.

Board members decided on Tuesday to host community engagement sessions in October, in which parents are able to attend to learn more about the 45 / 15 schedule.

The goal is to have some sort of answer as to whether or not RPS will completely adopt this schedule by the time the November meeting rolls around.