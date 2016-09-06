Twins lose, but Labor Day game is a victory for one local man and one local choir

The Twins play up in the Twin Cities, but it was all about Southeast Minnesota at Monday's game.

Though the baseball team didn't pull out a win, it was a big win for one local man and one local choir group at the Labor Day match-up.

"We welcome Jim Battey of Rochester!" said the announcer to the entire Target Field, before the start of the game.

Back in July, Jim Battey of Rochester was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since.

As of last Friday, he's wrapping up six weeks of chemotherapy and intense radiation to kill the disease.

To celebrate this victory, the Twins lent a helping hand.

The Twins chose Battey to throw the honorary first pitch of the game at Target Field on Monday, with his family by his side.

"Twins fans would you please welcome Jim and his family here today. We're inviting him to throw out a strike against cancer. Jim! It's your pitch!" said the announcer.

Jim's wife Mary-Jo told us via phone that Jim is ready for his next stage of the battle, which is hitting cancer out of the park.

And even more local connections at Monday's game: the Stewartville High School Choir!

The choir won a contest after both video and live auditions (the live audition was action at Target Field), to sing at the Labor Day Game.

The choir sang "God Bless America" and "Take Me Out to the Ball Game”, before the crowd.

The Stewartville High School Choir coach, Nick Johnson, said the renditions of both songs were originals, composed by himself.

He said the idea of entering the contest came from the parents of one of the choir members.