Enbridge withdraws application for Sandpiper pipeline project

A controversial proposed oil pipeline project comes to an end after the oil giant, who submitted the idea, decided to withdraw its Minnesota Public Utilities Commission application.

The Sandpiper pipeline would have carried North Dakota light crude oil across Minnesota, to Canadian oil giant Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

However, on Thursday, Enbridge withdrew its application for the 616-mile pipeline project.

The withdrawal of the $2.6 million project was sparked, in part, by long-standing grassroots resistance from communities along the pipeline route, among a number of other factors.

Probably the largest factor being a citizen-led lawsuit.

Friends of the Headwaters and The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy cited concerns that water pollution and economic threats to Northern Minnesota tourism would cause major problems, should the project go through.

Northern Minnesota Tribal communities also added the "dirty oil pipeline" project would have threatened their water resources and way of life.

However, news of the withdrawal comes at the same tribes are fighting a high-profile battle against the Dakota Access pipeline, which would run through North and South Dakota, Iowa, and Illinois.

Now, following the withdrawal, those tribes are shifting focus to another project in the works: Enbridge's Line 3 project.

This project is an expansion, that would follow the same route that Sandpiper would have followed.