Mabel man dies after head-on motorcycle crash

A Mabel man is dead after a head-on crash near Hesper, Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol reported that 29-year-old Coty Vickerman of Mabel died just after 7:30 Tuesday night, following a head-on-collision.

Vickerman was driving his motorcycle north on County Road W40, as 20-year-old Damien Johnson was driving southbound.

Vickerman lost control, entered into the southbound lane, and collided with Johnson's car.

Vickerman was transported by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical, but it's not clear whether he died on scene or at the hospital.

Johnson's passenger, 20-year-old Joseph Wathier, also of Mabel, was injured.

His life was saved by wearing a seat belt.

Wathier was transported by his parents to Winneshiek Medical.

The accident is still under investigation.