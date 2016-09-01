Channel One Regional Food Bank helps out for Hunger Action Month

Hunger is a problem right here at home.

In fact, 1 in every 5 children aren't getting enough to eat in Minnesota.

September 1st marks the start of Hunger Action Month, and Channel One Regional Food Bank is working hard to make sure nobody in Southeast Minnesota goes hungry.

Hunger has many faces: Your neighbor, someone you work with, someone you worship with, pretty much anyone you contact on a day-to-day basis could be facing hunger.

Now in it's 9th year participating in the Hunger Action Month Movement, Channel One Regional Food Bank is taking action to end those pangs felt by hunger.

This month, there are events planned everyday that you can do to help stop hunger in Olmsted County, right in its tracks.

The food bank's 30 Ways in 30 Days Calendar gives a new idea for how you can help each day this Hunger Action Month.

What many don't realize is the number of people going day-by-day, hungry, right here in Olmsted County.

"The food insecurity rate in Olmsted County is just shy of 9 percent. When you calculate that out, that's about 13,000 people in Olmsted County. Right here, in our backyards. And when we look at the numbers that we see in our food shelf every single month, which serves Olmsted County residents, that is almost exactly the number of people that we serve every month," said Channel One Regional Food Banks Executive Director Jennifer Woodward.

What's more? Woodward said that about 40 percent of those served at Channel One are children.

To kick off this month's movement, on Saturday is the 30th Annual Harvest Classic Race.

“It's an event, a fundraising event, that is run by the Mayo med students. So that kicks off our September every year. All the funds from the raise come to us, so we're excited about that,” said Woodward.

So what are some ways to help stop hunger in its tracks?

“You can volunteer for an hour or two, you could pick up some extra food items at the grocery store, or even make a financial donation. With even one dollar, we can provide enough food for four meals. So however you choose to take action over those 30 days, really makes a difference,” explained Woodward.

If you'd like to help put an end to hunger right here in Olmsted County, would like more information on how you can help, or to view the 30 Ways in 30 Days calendar, head on over to Channel one Regional Food Bank's Website, right here:

http://www.channel-one.org/