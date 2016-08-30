RPU & Opower's home energy reports show cost savings, program extended at least two more years

A proposal that was tabled last month was brought up again at the Rochester Public Utilities Board meeting on Tuesday, and it's been approved.

This proposal will extend a contract signed back in December of 2009, providing home energy reports, which allows cost and energy savings.

Back in May of 2010, RPU launched a pilot program with Opower to only 25,000 customers, lasting until April of 2012, to kind of test the waters and see what Opower's Home Energy Reports can do for cost savings.

The results were very promising, just over 7 million kWh were saved!

As a result, the program's contract extended to 40,000 RPU customers, collecting data from May of 2012 to May of this year.

This time around, a whopping 36,300,000 kWh were saved!

Given the cost-effectiveness, RPU proposed a two-year extension to the existing contract for $812,000.

It would be divided up so that $400,000 is allocated for program year 8 and $412,000 is allocated for year 9.

"The benefit really is the demonstrated savings that we're able to report to the state of Minnesota as part of our Conservation Improvement Program. And, we're seeing those savings and they're statistically validated through the Opower Program. So, they translate into real savings for both us and our customers," said Mark Kotschevar, the General Manager of RPU.

This implementation will continue to leverage required Conservation Improvement Program (CIP) spending for 2017 and 2018.

Kotschevar said that if anyone wants to give feedback on those home energy reports sent to their houses, please give it to RPU.

The company is always looking for ways to better the CIP program.