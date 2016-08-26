53rd Annual Rochester Greek Fest underway this weekend

If you've ever wanted to be Greek, you may get your chance in the next couple of days.

The 53rd annual Greek Fest is this weekend, right here in Rochester.

For anyone looking to experience the Greek Isles, without actually having to travel overseas, it's your lucky weekend!

Whether you have a hankering for some baklava or gyros, or want to learn some Greek dance moves, this event is your answer.

The weekend is jam-packed full of Greek culture, including food, music, dancing, and worship, there will even be Church tours, periodically.

The Greek Dancers of Minnesota will be doing some special performances and instruction in traditional Greek dance.

The best part? You don't have to be Greek to come and enjoy all of the fun.

This weekend, any and all are honorary Greeks!

“The Greek people, they take church very seriously, and so, there is a strong community. But this is like a fun vacation for us. We like to be out here, we love to talk to people, we like showing people what our culture means to us and the religion and everything,” said 17-year-old Dimitri Psomas, who is Greek and works at a gyro booth at the Greek Fest.

Psomas also just came back from a vacation overseas in, yeah, you guessed it: Greece.

"We have just gotten back from our house in Greece, which is on Island Evia, which is off the coast of Greece, we have a house there and beautiful water, beautiful people and food. And it's, you know what? Coming back to this, this does remind me of Greece," said Psomas.

Psomas told us his favorite part about Greek Fest.

“You know, I cut gyro. Making gyros isn't easy. It's hot, it's hard, but it's my favorite thing here. Either this or the Loukoumathes stand over there, which is just a Greek delight,” said Psomas.

New this year to Greek Fest is the taverna, where you can whisk yourself away with some Greek cocktails and appetizers.

Rochester's Greek Fest will be going on all weekend until it wraps up at 8 p.m. Sunday.

So head on over the the Orthodox Greek Church on West Center Street and have yourself some baklava!

EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, August 26th from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.