Rochester Off Campus students host car wash benefiting Out of the Darkness Walk

Some local students got their hands nice and soapy Friday afternoon, all for a good cause.

Cars were lining up at Rochester Off Campus High School to get a good wash from the students.

The idea all started when some of the kids saw a Public Service Announcement for the Rochester Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, prompting them to want to help out in some manner.

The Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which is something that effects more people than many may realize.

“I have numerous friends who are depressed, who need that support. And I am walking cause I, myself, have depression. And I know people who had attempted it and it just hurts me every time I hear about it and someone who successfully did it," said Brenden Ryks, a student at Rochester Off Campus High School helping with the car wash.

The students will be walking in a group called ROC Charter, and they hope to raise $300 at Friday's car wash.

This year's Rochester Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk is on September 24th at Silver Lake's East Pavilion, starting at 11 in the morning.