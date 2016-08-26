Fundraising dinner to be held August 26th for Winona Islamic Center

Nearly three years after a devastating fire in downtown Winona, efforts continue on Friday to help restore all that was lost.

The images of the downtown Winona fire from September 13th of 2013 are still so powerful.

The fire meant a new start for a law firm, sports store and coffee shop.

It also destroyed the worship space of the Islamic Center of Winona.

Friday, a fund-raising dinner will take place to make a new permanent home become a reality.

After the fire, the Islamic Center's Board learned their building had been under-insured.

Local congregations and organizations offered temporary worship spaces, and just last year, the Islamic center was able to secure the funds to purchase a new building.

The new location is just one bock away from the building that burned, but additional money is needed to complete renovations before the building can be suitable for worship.

That's why the Winona State University's Muslim Students Association is having a fundraising curry dinner Friday, August 26th.

It's from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, which has been a good friend to the Islamic Center, allowing people to use its building for Friday services for several months.

It was also the host sight for two prior fundraising dinners.

The Muslim community in Winona continues to offer a big THANK YOU to all the groups and people who have shown them kindness in the past 3 years, as they continue their journey to find a permanent home.

The Islamic Center said all are welcome to go to Friday night's dinner.