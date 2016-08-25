Newly-renovated Conley-Maass Building has ribbon cutting ceremony

It's an exciting day for a Rochester couple whose dreams are now a reality.

The couple bought a historic building in downtown Rochester, renovated it, and have now made it their headquarters for innovation.

Listed on the National Register for Historic Places as of this past March, the reconstructed Conley-Maass Building is officially complete, following Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony.

Built more than 100 years ago, the building is a former woolen mill and factory.

Traci and Hunter Downs bought the building for $450,000 back in June of 2015, after falling in love with Rochester during Mayo Clinic doctor appointments.

This past year, the couple has been busy with renovations, with help from Benike Consturction and Ryan Ferrari from 9.square to create the new space, a place where start-ups can work toward research and innovation.

Let's also not forget the building also houses the new restaurant Bleu Duck Kitchen.

“The goal of this building is to take and be part of Discovery Square, to take and develop technology companies and entrepreneurship within Rochester. And to take it from everything with the restaurant and the innovation with food, to devices, hardware, software, you name it. To grow technology companies and technology in the city,” said Traci Downs.

This project was made possible by the historic tax credits from the building, which allows the Downs' to get 20 percent back from the state and 20 percent back from the federal government, with the money they put into it.

The couple said they're looking forward to the future of the building and what it will bring to developers and entrepreneurs, here in Rochester.