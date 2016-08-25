Thursdays on First and Third wraps up for the summer

It's a bittersweet day for downtown Rochester, as this Thursday is the last Thursdays on first and third of the season.

It's been an odd summer for the annual event, with rainstorms canceling or closing early 4 out of the 13 Thursdays of the summer.

But when it wasn't canceled, community members have enjoyed the company of friends and family alongside the over 100 art, craft, and food vendors setting up shop.

And let's not forget about the live entertainment that never fails to get everyone on their feet.

But, even though the event didn't happen as often as usual, the nostalgia brought by the event, marks a favorite summer activity for many in Rochester.

"I love coming down here, I love seeing visitors that are here. I love seeing, certainly, on a workers' side, people from Mayo Clinic coming out to enjoy a little something. I mean it really does bring people together. It's a great, it's a great event," said Rochester resident Laurie Archbold.

And, it brings about visitors and residents, alike.

“It's very important that we offer opportunities as a community for patients and visitors to just come see who we are. And I think activities and events like this bring locals down. And we really enjoy coming down here and quite often can make small talk with people,” added Archbold.

The fun wrapped up around 8:30 Thursday night in downtown Rochester, until next summer rolls around.