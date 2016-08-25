DMCC Board spends time discussing public transit and parking in Rochester

Thursday's agenda for the DMCC Board meeting was packed with items up for discussion, but a couple items that cause headaches for many in the city were major topics: Transit and parking.

As far as transit is concerned, the board agreed that public transportation is crucial to DMC, being the main way people come and go to their destinations.

Just last month, Olmsted County granted $10.5 million to advance transit in Rochester.

City Councilmember Randy Staver said he expects a draft plan for a bus rapid transit route to be written for public view by September.

The plans in this draft will include land use, integrated design, and transportation strategies.

However, though no specific areas were discussed, it was said that about half-a-billion dollars in improvements are needed in those transit routes.

Staver said parking must also be modified to accommodate the growth and development with DMC.

Though there is a rough outline of a time line and plans, there are no set dates or steadfast ideas in place quite yet.

"It seems to me that you, us have an obligation to not just have meetings. I mean I love your reports, your reports of two months. I don't see any output. I would like a calendar of the expectations of when we start to see some recommendations," said Jim Campbell, a member of the DMCC Board.

The DMCC Board asked that the calendar be ready by the time the next meeting rolls around on on October 27th.

Other items up for discussion at the meeting included Saint Marys Place and Second Street SW Infrastructure and a new development proposal, known as Alatus.