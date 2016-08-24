Clean-up underway to remove water from flooded Decorah

The aftermath of Tuesday night's storms is not completely gloom and doom.

In Decorah, Iowa, threats of danger are pretty much on the back-burner, and what's left now is clean-up.

Though that does cause some headaches and inconveniences, it's better than lives being lost.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, crews had been working non-stop since about 5 o-clock in the morning!

No stranger to flooding after the devastating high waters of 2008, the town of Decorah had a better idea of what to do this time around.

Property owner Mark Carolan took us into the basement of one of his 4-plex units.

When we went through, he said about two inches of water were already pumped out.

Owning multiple different dwellings, Carolan has taken steps to ensure things don't get as bad as they could when it comes to high waters.

"I added a floor sensor and stuff to let me know when the water is coming in, you have a bunch of plugs to plug the floor drains so when you get the water backing up in the sewer, you don't have it coming in there, so that's helped a lot," explained Carolan.

Clean-up has been a community effort.

"The community's been fantastic. Luther soccer teams came out and helped rip out carpet and move things and get them up higher. So that's been really fantastic. The county and the city have been really great. keeping people appraised at what roads are out, what we should be doing,” said Paul Skrade, a resident of Decorah.

Also helping in the clean-up: lagoon pumps! Pumping about 2500 gallons of water a minute, crews said when it's all said and done, probably not until Thursday evening, nine different lagoon pumps will have put in 40-50 hours of work.

You do the math.

Residents said that for the time being, those living in Decorah have been told to minimize toilet flushing, doing laundry, anything that uses the sewer system, as the sewage facility was still underwater, as of early Wednesday evening.