High school football practice begins

It's a sure sign that fall is coming when the sound of pads clashing together echo throughout the fields of southern Minnesota. That noise could be heard on Monday, which marked the official first day of high school football practice.



"It's great to be back out here," Lourdes head coach Mike Kesler said. "It's been a great off season for our guys and it's nice to get out here and get back to it for real."



Two teams in the area have some hardware to defend. The Grand Meadow Superlarks are coming off their third 9-Man State Championship in a row and the Caledonia Warriors captured the Class AA State Championship last year.



Today, everyone seemed happy to just get back into a familiar system.



"I think right now is all about just getting the guys out together and getting them in shape and taking slow steps in the beginning until we can get the pads on and really see what we have to work with this year.," Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb said.



The season begins on Thursday, September 1.

