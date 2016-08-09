Vikings say good-bye to Mankato, hello Cincinnati - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Vikings say good-bye to Mankato, hello Cincinnati

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 47) -

The Vikings said see you later to Mankato Tuesday as training camp wrapped up there and the team prepared for their preseason game in Cincinnati.

Practice broke early Tuesday and later the team boarded a late afternoon flight to Ohio where they'll practice with the Bengals Wednesday and Thursday before Minnesota plays Friday in its first preseason match up.

The Vikings held ten practices at Minnesota State University since they arrived in Mankato on July 28th. When the team returns from Cincinnati it will continue working out at Winter Park Training Facility in Eden Prairie. 

