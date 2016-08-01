Tree removal will cause temporary closure of dog park in NW Roch - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Tree removal will cause temporary closure of dog park in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

Dog owners in Northwest Rochester who frequent the Jean and Carl Frank Canine Park may need to make other plans this week.

Tree removals are scheduled for the 55th Street Northwest Project near the dog park starting Monday. When the tree removal operations are happening adjacent to the park, it will be closed. The closure is necessary due to the potential safety risk to park visitors and parked vehicles from flying debris and falling tree limbs.

One local dog owner, Maria Simenson, says that this closure is an inconvenience to her and her dogs as it upsets their routine.

"No, I'm gonna end up sitting home, I don't want to go to a different park. They know their dog friends. This park, people take care of their dogs, you're not worried about giardia and other health issues. There's a lot of consideration when moving a dog park or choosing a dog park because you want a place that's safe for your pets," said Simenson.

The closure is anticipated to last a day or less.

