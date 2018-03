Rochester firefighters and other first responders have descended upon an apartment building at 2601 Valleyhigh Drive NW after a car plunged through an outside wall.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. No one was hurt.

Police on the scene told Fox47's Katy Winge that a woman driving the car was trying to park and thought she hit the brake pedal but instead hit the accelerator. Look for more on the story tonight on Fox47 at 9 p.m.