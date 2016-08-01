Restored Mayo Brothers statue returns to original location

The iconic Mayo Brothers statue has returned to Mayo Park Monday after a major restoration project.

The memorial has been moved back in its original location behind the Mayo Civic Center. It was removed to undergo restoration work in April of last year when the project at the Civic Center got underway.

The bronze statue underwent tar removal on the underside, crack repair, buffing and an application of protective wax coating.

The original location that the statue returned to Monday morning is different from its most recent location in front of the Civic Center. The goal is to honor the vision of the artist when the statue was first installed in 1950.

Mayor Ardell Brede says, "It brings them back where there were statements made about their work as surgeons. They're in their surgical gowns up there, and so it's important I think they're here."

The memorial consists of eight foot tall figures of doctors Will and Charlie Mayo.