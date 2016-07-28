Vikings report to camp, Zimmer extends contract

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 47) - The Minnesota Vikings returned to Mankato on Thursday to open up their 2016 training camp. The biggest news of the day was announced by general manager Rick Spielman.

The Vikings organization has agreed to extend the contract of head coach Mike Zimmer even though his current contract had not yet expired. Zimmer took over as head coach following the 2013 season and he's led Minnesota to an 18-14 record including an 11-5 finish and the NFC North Division Title last season.

No specific details were unveiled as far as how much he'll be paid or how long the deal is for but Zimmer said the Vikings were the right fit for him. The players and front office seem to agree.

"In my 26 years in the NFL, I have not had the experience and the cohesiveness with a head coach as I do with coach Zimmer," Spielman said. "There's no doubt that Coach Zimmer is going to be the football coach here for a long time."



"I know one thing and that's we have a great coach," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater added. "We're excited. we just can't wait to get back out there and play for him."