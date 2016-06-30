Matt Benz joined FOX 47 and KTTC-TV as Chief Meteorologist in June, 2016. Before joining the Precision Weather Center, Matt worked as the chief meteorologist of NBC affiliate WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He first began working in northern Wisconsin in February of 2008 as WJFW's Weekend Meteorologist before being promoted to Morning Meteorologist/Reporter in May, 2008, and then being named the Chief Meteorologist at that station in September, 2010.

Matt is a native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and graduated in May, 2007 from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with a Bachelors of Science degree in Atmospheric Sciences and Environmental Geography. Before beginning his broadcast career, Matt served in an internship with Northwest Airlines in the Twin Cities, aiding the airline's Operational Meteorologists, learning forecast techniques for areas around the world, and producing flight books for airports across Canada, Alaska and eastern Russia.

Matt earned the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist distinction from the American Meteorological Society in March, 2013.

