Stewartville girls golf heads to state and just keeps smiling

The Stewartville girls golf team recently finished runner up in their section tournament, coming in just behind the top ranked team in the state. But for two girls on the team, the season's not quite over.

Mackayla Olsen will be playing in her final state tournament, whereas Jordyn Danielson will be participating in her first.

"It's something I've been looking forward to for so long," said Danielson. "You always hear everybody like 'oh I went to state, I did this and I had so much fun' and now I can tell that to my kids someday that I went to state and you can too if you want to."

Both of these girls played a key role in Stewartville's success this season. Head Coach Scott Rindahl said Mackayla gave the team good senior leadership and Jordan fought hard for the squad. Rindahl has been at Willow Creek Golf Course for 30 years. He's the head golf professional and general manager there, and in the meantime coaches the girls.

One of the most difficult parts of golf is the mental aspect of the game, but this team finds peace of mind in not taking golf, or life, too seriously.

"That's pretty much been my motto this whole season," said Danielson. "Just keep smiling."

"I don't get mad after a bad shot," said Olsen who has been on the varsity team since seventh grade. "It makes for a better round."

These will be Olsen's last swings for Stewartville. Danielson will be back for another round next year, and hopes to inspire her teammates.

Competing at state will be something to remember. The memories these two share will last much longer than the links.

"We know how to make each other laugh and challenge each other so we have a lot of fun on the team," said Danielson who loves the social aspect of golf. "Golf is all about having fun with it, and just keep smiling I guess."

Stewartville's team motto all year long has been 'In golf, as in life, it's the follow through that makes a difference."

In the state tournament Olson finished 23rd overall with a final overall score of 168 and Danielson finished 79th with a final overall score of 205.