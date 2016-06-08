Gopher Road Trip stops in Byron

As students pack their bags and leave the University of Minnesota campus for summer vacation, gopher athletics' head coaches and administrators hit the road as well and made a stop Wednesday in Byron.

The Gopher Road Trip filled the Somerby Golf Club with maroon and gold fans, eager to hear from Goldy's leaders. A few in attendance were Jessica Allister (softball), Tracy Claeys (football), Don Lucia (men's hockey), Richard Pitino (men's basketball), Marlene Stollings (women's basketball), and possibly the most anticipated newly hired athletic director Mark Coyle.

It seems even he knows he has his hands full with a couple troublesome programs, but he has no shortage of optimism and determination heading into the job.

"It's by chance that I've walked into programs that have had some difficult things going on, but we're just excited to be here and I'm excited to learn and do what I can to help our program," said Coyle. "Academically the department is in great shape, but the perception is that there is a lot of uneasiness or transition going on, and it's my job to get that message out there. We have to earn it and we have to prove those things and that's what I plan to do."

Wednesday was the last of an eight town tour for the Golden Gophers.