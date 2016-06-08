Local Veterinarians put on pop up clinics in Olmsted County for Rabies protection

Well it's no secret, dogs are cute and cuddly, but they're also the source of the vast majority of human Rabies deaths. The good news, it's a simple fix.

While the Rabies virus often starts in wild animals, like a fox or raccoon, it can easily carry into your household pet, and ultimately you.

That's why veterinarians in Olmsted County put on pop up clinics throughout the day Wednesday, because let's face it, only YOU have the power to get your animals checked out.

Local vets, like Lawrence Predmore, are also warning that it's not just your health that rabies could put in jeopardy.

"Pet owners need to be aware for the health aspects but also the legal aspects...if their pet is not vaccinated and it bites somebody, it gets way more complicated."

Predmore says the only way to test for Rabies is to euthanize the animal, and look at the brain tissue.

The first shot lasts for one year, and the second vaccine is good for three years.

However they do put a two year limit on the certificate for a safety margin.

