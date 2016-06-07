Rochester Rowing Club strokes its way to nationals

Four young local guys are row, row, rowing their boat all the way to nationals in New Jersey.

The Rochester Rowing Club recently competed in the regional regatta named the MidWest Junior Championship in Ohio. Many teams at the competition had around 100 kids competing. The RRC had just ten. Four of those ten will be advancing to national championship.

The quad is made up of Andrew Newcomb, Parth Gandhi, Jonas Tost, and Will Midthun. Coach John Bartucz is the captain of the ship leading the way through rough waters.

Besides being tough physically, rowing has taught these boys many skills including hard work, never giving up, and most importantly teamwork.

"It doesn't seem like it, but it is probably one of the biggest team sports out there. No one can make this boat move by themselves," said Gandhi.

A lot of teams that make it to the national competition have open water to practice on year round. Here in Minnesota, that is far from the case. A true testament to the dedication and accomplishments of these guys and their coach.

The team heads to New Jersey on Thursday.