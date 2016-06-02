Thursday at Triton High School was the Section 1AA Track and Field Finals.

In the girls 100 meter hurdles, the top three finishers qualified for state. Emma Weatherly of Byron finished first with a time of 15.28, followed by Mara Quam of Kenyon-Wannamingo at 15.54, and Clair Shepardson at 15.63.

In the boys 110 high hurdles, first place finisher Javon Kunkel of Rochester Lourdes qualified with a time of 15.50.

The 100 meter dash for girls also had one qualifier in the top finisher, Mariah Schroeder of Caledonia/Spring Grove at 12.58. The boys 100 had five racers qualify: Kyle Groven in first with a time of 11.20, Tysen Schmidt of PEM at 11.32, Isaiah Jacobsen of Stewartville at 11.36, Payton Schott of Dover-Eyota at 11.37, and Derrick Cannon of PEM with a time of 11.39.

Seventh grader Grace Ping out of Cotter set a new meet record on Tuesday in the 3200 meter race, and Thursday she won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:04. That's only 13 seconds off the record. She qualified for state as well as Taylor Kreitinger of Byron who completed the race in 5:09.