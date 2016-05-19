Pine Island baseball coach to retire after 40 years

Pine Island says thank you Thursday to head varsity baseball coach Craig Anderson in his last home game.

Anderson has been with the team for 40 years since 1977 and will hang up his Panther uniform and coaching cap after this season. The community honored their five seniors and also held a ceremony to recognize him before the game.

Among his many accomplishments, Coach Anderson has won ten conference championships and a division two state championship in 1995. He thanked the community for all their support.

"If you get a job that you love, you're never really going to work." says Anderson. "That's been true for me with baseball."

Pine Island Schools superintendent Tamara Berg-Beniak presented him with an honorary plaque and gave a brief speech acknowledging his dedication and commitment through the years.

"When Craig was asked to summarize the game, he said it is always fun to win. But if our players have been great representatives of their family, school district, and play the game with dignity and respect for their teammates, opponents, umpires, and the game of baseball, then we are winners every time we step on the field," Berg-Beniak quoted him in her speech. She then went on to add, "Craig, you have modeled these words and we have all been winners because you've impacted baseball in Pine Island."

Anderson is currently the Athletic Director. The Hall of Fame coach has over 500 victories in his career.