Zach LaVine awarded NBA Cares Community Assist Award for April

Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine was awarded the NBA Cares Community Assist award for April. LaVine earned the recognition for his work with Metro Deaf School in St. Paul.

LaVine makes periodic trips to the school throughout the year and donated a portion of his winnings from the Slam Dunk contest to build a new kitchen.

He received $10,000 to donate to his charity of choice and chose the Flip Saunders Legacy Fund, named in honor of the former Timberwolves coach who died in October.

LaVine says he is humbled to receive the award and plans on continuing his relationship with Metro Deaf School for years to come.