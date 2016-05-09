RCTC hires new head football coach

There's a new Yellowjacket buzzin' in town. RCTC has a new head football coach.

Eric Waldstein comes to Rochester after spending two years as the head football coach at Atlantic High School. He also spent 16 years as a college football coach at the NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NJCAA levels.

“I am very excited to get back to coaching college football,” said Waldstein. “I miss the recruiting and working with student-athletes who are committed to their academics and athletics.”

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Morningside, as a graduate assistant coach while working on his M.A. degree in Physical Education, Health and Recreation from the University of South Dakota. After completing his degree, he continued his coaching career at South Dakota School of Mines as the offensive coordinator. He then went to Simpson College and was part of the coaching staff that helped the 2003 Simpson College Football team finish 2nd in the Iowa Conference and earn a spot in the NCAA DIII playoffs. Waldstein's also held coaching positions at Carthage College in Wisconsin, Cornell College in Iowa, Harper College in Illinois, and Presentation College in South Dakota.

Waldstein said, “Education is very important to me and needs to be the top priority for our student-athletes. A football career can be over in one play; a college degree is for life. I want us to be the model program for NJCAA football on the field, in the classroom and with the character and leadership of our student-athletes.”

Coach Waldstein and the Yellowjackets begin their season August 27th.