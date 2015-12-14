Monday FOX in the Morning Forecast

We're starting the week on a soggy, raw note thanks to a potent storm system that is moving through the region.

Steady rain and gusty, harsh north winds are making for a damp and cold Monday with up to an inch of rain in spots expected by the afternoon while temperatures remain steady around 40 degrees. North winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour will keep wind chill levels in the lower 30s.

While a few snowflakes may mix in from time to time especially in the afternoon, it looks to be mainly a rain event for us with the showers tapering to sprinkles and drizzle in the late afternoon before drying out Monday evening.

Another storm system will bring a chance for a wintry mixture of rain and snow late Tuesday evening through much of Wednesday, but once again the accumulating snow with this system looks to be northwest of us while at most a trace amount will be seen in our local area later Wednesday.

