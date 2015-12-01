Man accused in Rochester shooting appears in court

A Rochester man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, in southeast Rochester over the summer was in court Tuesday morning. During the hearing, Judge Birnbaum agreed to delay Courtney Ocegueda's trial for 60 days following a request made by the defense. His trial is now set for February 2nd.

Ocegueda, 19, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, two counts of 1st degree attempted murder and two counts of 2nd degree attempted murder.

The shootings happened August 31 in the middle of the day on Park Lane SE. Ocegueda allegedly opened fire, killing 22-year-old Trumane Gillmore, and injuring two others.

According to Ocegueda's defense, they are currently conducting their own investigation, and are in talks with the Prosecution to resolve the claim without a trial. If this happens a plea deal may be reached.

Assistant County Attorney Eric Woodford says the Defense needs more time to go over all of the materials surrounding the case. He says this case is particularly complicated because of the amount of victims involved, variety of the charges, and the complicated nature of the outdoor crime scene.