Wednesday FOX in the Morning forecast

The storm system that looks to bring sloppy, slippery weather for our Thanksgiving is moving into the region from the west Wednesday.

Despite the low, gray clouds we'll experience through the day, temperatures will be rather mild with low to mid 40s ahead for the afternoon. Some drizzle and a few sprinkles will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours before colder air mixes in on Thanksgiving.

Look for light rain early Thursday with sleet developing in pockets in the midday hours and perhaps a little snow. Snow will slowly take over late in the day, mixing with sleet and freezing rain around sunset as temperatures drop below the freezing mark.

For more weather from FOX 47, click here.