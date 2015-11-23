Monday FOX in the Morning Forecast

Warmer air is beginning to drift into the region Monday on the heels of our cold weekend that featured high temperatures in the 20s.

We'll have occasional sun and clouds through the day with a brisk westerly breeze and afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees which is typical for this time of the year. After a similar looking day Tuesday, a large storm system will bring clouds with some light rain and spotty drizzle for Wednesday and temperatures will make their way to the lower 40s.

For more weather from FOX 47, click here.