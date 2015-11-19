Rose Creek man dies in farming accident in rural Lyle - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rose Creek man dies in farming accident in rural Lyle

LYLE, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Rose Creek man is dead after a farm accident involving a skid loader. The Mower County Sheriff said 27-year-old Ryan Holdgrafer was struck in the head and neck by a skid loader bucket that was attached incorrectly.

The accident happened at the 5000 block of 140th Street in Rural Lyle at 11:30 Saturday morning. Police said Holdgrafer was working to pound in posts for a hoop building on a cattle farm when he was struck by the skid loader bucket.

Holdgrafer was taken to Saint Marys in Rochester, where he died on Sunday.

