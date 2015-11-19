Thursday FOX in the Morning Forecast

The large, powerful storm system that brought days of rain and gusty, but mild winds to the region has moved on to the east and in its wake, we're dealing with a raw and windy Thursday.

While sunshine will break through at times during the day, temperatures will only reach in the mid and upper 30s by the afternoon and west winds gusting to 50 miles per hour will create wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds will drop off a bit late Thursday night with lows near 20 degrees. Clouds will thicken for our Friday with snow developing late in the afternoon, continuing through the evening across the area.

