Mild, damp weather remains the rule Wednesday, but big changes are not far off as a large storm system continues to move through the area. A few light showers and pockets of drizzle will be possible in the morning hours, with peeks of sunshine before more widespread rain and thicker clouds take over for the midday and afternoon. Temperatures will slowly drop from the 50s to the 40s.

