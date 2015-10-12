Rochester singing sensation wins statewide competition - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Rochester singing sensation wins statewide competition

Posted: Updated:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -

A Rochester singing sensation has taken top state honors.

Sam Butterfass was awarded a $2,500 cash prize for winning the statewide singing competition Minnesota Sings on September 27 in St. Paul.

In addition to winning a prize for himself, Butterfass' smooth voice also meant his sponsor, Rochesterfest, gets $500, and his favorite charity, Brighter Tomorrows wins $1,000.

Brighter Tomorrows helps families with kids who are being treated for cancer at Mayo Clinic, and Butterfass said it was started in memory of Will Canan, who was a patient of his mother's.

Butterfass said he has been singing his whole life.

