Erin O'Brien comes to FOX 47 after having spent the last two years working in Wisconsin's Coulee Region as a multimedia journalist at WEAU 13 News. There, she ran the station's La Crosse bureau and covered a wide variety of stories. In 2016 she covered several presidential campaign events in the area; among those, her favorite experience was her one-on-one interview with candidate Donald Trump.

Her story on a young cancer patient received the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association's Award of Excellence for "Best Feature" in 2015 and her coverage of a Freedom Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. was also nominated for the WBA's "Best Use of News Video" award.

Erin is a Columbus, Ohio native and graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana in 2015, where she studied Communication, Computer Science, and Spanish. During her junior year, she interned in New York City for a semester at NBC's Today Show. She was the recipient of the 2015 Elizabeth Turnell award, given annually to the DePauw senior who has contributed the most toward broadcasting and shows promise in the field.

In her free time, Erin loves staying active and playing ukulele.